Conductor Rei Hotoda rehearsed with the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra at the Waikiki Shell on May 11, 2021.

The Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell will temporarily close for facility upgrades from October until late March.

In 2020, Hawaiian Electric Co. informed the city of plans to replace the electrical transformers supplying power to the outdoor venue with new pad-mounted transformers. HECO also notified the city that the current switchgear, estimated to be at least 35 years old and used to distribute electricity to the facility, needed replacement.

The total cost for the upgrades is expected to be $453,255.

The Waikiki Shell, located in Kapiolani Park, was built in 1956 and can accommodate approximately 8,400 people. The city facility is primarily used for concerts and large events.

Due to early planning, those who intended to book events there were notified in advance and offered the option to move their bookings to the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, according to city officials.

The city’s Department of Design and Construction began design work in 2020, but project materials were not available until 2023 due to ongoing supply chain issues caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

During the closure period, the department will work in tandem with HECO to oversee replacement of the switchgear and renovation of the orchestra pit area in front of the stage. The upgrades will improve drainage and provide additional space for movable seating or circulation.

Department of Enterprise Services Director Dita Holi­field said in a news release that the staggered closures of the 60-year-old Blaisdell Center campus and the almost 70-year-old Waikiki Shell allowed the city to plan in advance and work with tenants “to continue to provide venues for live events and activities for the public without any total campus closures.”

The Blaisdell Center, built in 1964, is still undergoing its own extensive renovation, which began in March 2023. The facility’s Exhibition Hall and administrative building, including the Galleria and box office, were renovated in 1992 but much of the original equipment had never been upgraded.

The $43.6 million project includes grid structure improvements for modernization and enhanced safety and back-of-house stage renovation to optimize space usage, the release said.

The only current closure affects the Concert Hall, with construction expected to be completed by March. The main arena has reopened and is hosting shows following renovation-related closures.