Alaska Fairbanks sweeps Hawaii Pacific volleyball

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team was swept by Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday, wrapping up the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge at the Shark Tank.

The Sharks (0-2) struggled offensively, hitting just .112, with no player reaching double figures in kills. Lindsey Tapp led the Sharks with nine kills. Rilee White led the Nanooks (1-2) with 12 kills.

Hawaii Hilo finished 2-0 in the Challenge after defeating Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks on Friday. The Vulcans defeated Alaska Fairbanks 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 15-13, then defeated Alaska Anchorage 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-11. Samara Cruz led the Vulcans in kills with 14 kills in the first match, then 18 in the second.

Chaminade men open with exhibition win

The Chaminade men’s soccer team opened its 2024 season with an exhibition win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday, winning 5-0 at Saint Louis field.

Oliver Horgan got the Silverswords on the board early, scoring just three minutes into the game. Chaminade would add goals from Owen Caba, Ian Garcia, Owen Malone and Laakea Gonsalves.

Chaminade dominated offensively, attempting 17 total shots, including seven on goal. Meanwhile, the Silverswords allowed just two total shots to the Pioneers, with neither coming on goal.

Late outburst powers Chaminade women

The Chaminade women’s soccer team used a late second-half offensive explosion to open its season with a 4-1 win in their exhibition against Lewis & Clark at Saint Louis Field.

The Silverswords were shut out through the first 66 minutes of the game before collecting four scores in the final 24. Chaminade also outshot the Pioneers 18-1 in the second half.

Kenna Kiefer score the first goal for the Silverswords, before assisting on the second to Lela Gi. Gracie Knowd and Alexys Taira also scored for the Silverswords.