Scoreboard – Sept. 1, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger No Ka Oi, Air Force vs. Grand Canyon, 1:30 p.m.; North Dakota State vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. College: Lewis & Clark (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at noon; men at 4:30 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Classic, San Diego vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

WATER POLO

2ND ANNUAL PUNAHOU WATER POLO INVITATIONAL

Friday

Foothill 31, Mid-Pacific 5

Goal Scorers—Foothill: John Bergstedt 10, Blake Chen 4, Ezra Nelson 4, Russel Lowe 4, Brody Metz 3, Parker Lizar 2, Jacob Polunin, Dane Morris, Jaiden Crivelo, Dylan Rothenberg. Mid-Pacific: Rylind Butler 2, Caleb Shum, Milo Kiyabu, Kala Kukea.

St. Ignatius 16, Kamehameha 11

Goal Scorers— St. Ignatius: Gigo Sarimsakci 8, Brody Paine 3, Nick Rodoni 2, Desmond Garzee, Joe Parente, Brooks Taylor. Kamehameha: Ka’eo Andrade 3, Konnor Chang 3, Akahai Hudgens 3, Kodi Kwan 2

Monte Vista 15, ‘Iolani 8

Goal Scorers—Monte Vista: Preston Bouch 4, Jason Veit 4, Adrien Lerouge 3, Anthony Nicholson 2, Brandon Lee, Nishant Patil. ‘Iolani: Nigel Palalay 6, Kaiden Lee, Amaru Trujillo.

Punahou 16, Punahou II 5

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Makoa Cox 4, Nicholas Davidson 2, Nalu Pietsch 2, Raihau Sunaoka 2, Dylan McManus, Logan Bauer, Preston Comerford, Kala Clark, Aka Pietsch, Puna Blair. Punahou II: Ryder Watson 2, Lochlain Keenan, Owen Williams, Liam Martin.

Saturday

Semifinals

Foothill 12, St. Ignatius 5

Goal Scorers—Foothill: Brody Metz 3, Jacob Polunin 2, John Bergstedt 2, Edric Scott, Ayden Alcazar, Dane Morris, Dylan Rothenberg, Russel Lowe. St. Ignatius: Gigo Sarimsakci 2, Brody Paine, Joe Parente, Beckett Kaye.

Punahou 14, Monte Vista 7

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Blake Garlin 3, Dylan McManus 3, Nicholas Davidson 3, Kodai Eskin 2, Puna Blair, Skyler Tjapkes, Logan Bauer. Monte Vista: Preston Bouch 3, Jason Veit 2, Anthony Nicholson, Connor Berezin.

Consolation

Kamehameha 20, Mid-Pacific 1

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Paoa Topping 4, Sonny Recca 4, Kodi Kwan 4, Konnor Chang 3, Broxton Quihano-Meehan 2, Hako Hudgens 2, Akahai Hudgens. Mid-Pacific: Kainoa Joseph 1

Punahou II 7, ‘Iolani 6

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Lochlain Keenan 2, Beck Kilpatrick 2, Skey Scales, Owen Williams, Gabriel Stefanov. ‘Iolani: Kaiden Lee 2, Nigel Palalay 2, Mateo Camp, Amaru Trujillo

Championship

Foothill 11, Punahou 2

Goal Scorers—Foothill: John Bergstedt 3, Parker Lizar 2, Edric Scott, Brody Metz, Dane Morris, Dylan Rothenberg, Jaiden Crivelo, Luke Bennett. Punahou: Blake Garlin, Dylan McManus

3rd place game

St. Ignatius 17, Monte Vista 14

Goal Scorers—St. Ignatius: Gigo Sarimsakci 7, Desmond Garzee 6, Beckett Kaye 3, Brody Paine. Monte Vista: Preston Bouch 8, Anthony Nicholson 4, Connor Berezin, Nicholas Thompson.

5th place game

Kamehameha 19, Punahou II 4

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Sonny Recca 5, Akahai Hudgens 3, Kodi Kwan 3, Konnor Chang 2, Jaxen Nishimura 2, Hako Hudgens 2, Paoa Topping, Ka’eo Andrade. Punahou: Lochlain Keenan, Ryder Watson, Aaron Ruhaak, Owen Williams.

7th place game

Mid-Pacific 9, ‘Iolani 7

Goal Scorers—Mid-Pacific: Rylind Butler 3, Finley Razee 2, Caleb Shum, Keoni Keola, Kainoa Joseph, Kala Kukea. ‘Iolani: Nigel Palalay 3, Linus