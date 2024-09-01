Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 1, 2024
Ewa Beach resident Darcey Donley took a trip to Minocqua, Wis., for a reunion with her college roommates and saw the Summer Ice Shanty, where authentic Hawaiian shave ice is promised. Photo by Donley.
Tom Alkire of Honolulu traveled to Bellevue, Neb., and made an unlikely find: Ono Pinay Kitchen, which advertises Filipino and Hawaiian foods on its windows. Photo by Alkire.
While hiking in Newfoundland, Canada, Sherrie Seki of Aiea came across the Kona Beach campground and recreational vehicle park. Photo by Arthur Seki.