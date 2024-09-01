Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 1, 2024

While hiking in Newfoundland, Canada, Sherrie Seki of Aiea came across the Kona Beach campground and recreational vehicle park. Photo by Arthur Seki.

Tom Alkire of Honolulu traveled to Bellevue, Neb., and made an unlikely find: Ono Pinay Kitchen, which advertises Filipino and Hawaiian foods on its windows. Photo by Alkire.

Ewa Beach resident Darcey Donley took a trip to Minocqua, Wis., for a reunion with her college roommates and saw the Summer Ice Shanty, where authentic Hawaiian shave ice is promised. Photo by Donley.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.