Letter: Hawaii Democrats abet wide communist agenda

Unfortunately, I feel that Hawaii’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention adopted the propaganda of communism as the way our nation needs to go for America to survive.

This election is about communism versus common sense, not Democrats versus Republicans. Donald Trump wants a turnout that is “too big to rig,” meaning that no matter how much propaganda, false facts and lies the Democratic machine thrusts upon the American citizens, it will not prevail. If the propaganda of communism is allowed to win, then we as a free nation will cease to exist.

It is unfortunate that Hawaii’s delegation is composed mainly of career politicians who blindly follow the Democratic machine and care only for their political survival.

Drew Kosora

Moiliili

