Letter: Kailua plot not great for planned DHHL housing

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ objective is to return land taken by the U.S. government to Native Hawaiians. There’s $600 million in its coffers, yet more than 28,000 people still wait for property.

With thousands of viable acres among all islands, why would DHHL even consider a 10-acre city parcel on Kailua’s Kalaheo Hillside? The soil is adobe clay that expands and contracts with weather conditions and slips downhill when disturbed. Homes have experienced lifted foundations and cracked slabs.

The late 1970s found Kaneohe Ranch quickly selling leasehold land there at a large discount when threatened with a lawsuit based on poor land conditions. Construction will cause more damage to present homes and new homes will suffer the same.

Was this project truly put together to help our deserving indigenous culture, or just a primary election stunt to make someone look like they care?

Judith Mick

Kailua

