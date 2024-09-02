Letter: Stop showing deference to homeless criminals

When is the government of Honolulu going to start defending the rights of law-abiding, taxpaying citizens? Two stories in two weeks about bikers, walkers or runners being attacked by vicious dogs from homeless camps with minimal or no response from authorities. When do we get our right to assurance of safety on sidewalks, bike paths and other public domains?

Failure to take action against these criminal acts only encourages and empowers the homeless.

If this had happened in a residential area, the dog would have been removed and the owner cited or arrested. It’s time to stop bending over backwards for the culprits and start protecting lawful citizens.

James Roller

Mililani

