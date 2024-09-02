Letter: Vote for Harris if you care about environment

Among all of the rhetoric and mud-slinging that is sure to surface this election season, one issue should be at the forefront of everyone’s mind: global warming.

The Harris-Walz ticket will follow the Democratic platform that includes continuing efforts to battle climate change. In stark contrast, the Republican candidates will continue to downplay and even dismiss the climate issue entirely. Take a look at the 2024 Republican platform and there is not even one mention of climate change to be found. Donald Trump’s oft-repeated talking point during his speeches says it all: “Drill, baby, drill!”

Meanwhile, the Democrats have solid proposals to try to avert and reverse this global disaster.

If you care about the environment, you must vote for Kamala Harris to continue the vital efforts to combat climate change. We owe nothing less to the future generations who will inherit this planet.

Matt Nakamura

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter