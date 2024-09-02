Off the news: Hawaii juror questionnaires mail out soon

It might soon be time to perform your civic duty in court. The Hawaii State Judiciary plans to mail out 295,000 juror questionnaires to Oahu, Maui County, Big Island and Kauai residents starting Sept. 4. Anyone who is 18 or older, a U.S. resident and understands English is eligible to serve on a jury, an integral cog in a justice system that affords fundamental rights for people facing criminal charges.

Those randomly selected to receive a questionnaire are required to fill out and return it within 10 days to avoid penalties. And be wary of potential scams — jury duty communication is usually done through U.S. mail, not by phone or email.