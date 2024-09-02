Union workers at 8 hotels go on strike
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Five thousand UNITE HERE Local 5 members from seven Waikiki hotels and one Kauai hotel began a three-day strike Sunday after months of contract negotiations fell through. Striking workers held signs Sunday in front of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UNITE HERE Local 5 members chanted Sunday as they crossed Kalakaua and Royal Hawaiian avenues while striking in Waikiki.