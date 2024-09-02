Hawaii cruises to second win of season

Brynn Mitchell scored a pair of goals, leading the Rainbow Wahine soccer team to a 4-1 win over North Dakota State on Sunday in the Outrigger No Ka Oi Tournament at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Mitchell got the Rainbow Wahine (2-4) on the board first, scoring in the ninth minute. The Bison (3-1-1) knotted up the score in the 20th minute when Morgan Russmann scored, but Hawaii took the lead back before halftime, when Nalani Damacion scored in the 34th minute to make it 2-1 at the break. Hawaii blew the game open in the second half, getting a pair of goals within a two-minute span. Mitchell scored her second goal in the 62nd minute, then Jordyn Eldredge Sagapolutele netted a goal in the 63rd.

Despite holding a slim 13-12 edge in shots attempted, Kennedy Justin was strong in the goal for the Rainbow Wahine, saving seven shots.

Hawaii finishes the tournament with a 1-1 mark. Grand Canyon was named the winner after defeating North Dakota State 1-0 and Air Force 2-0.