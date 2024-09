From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Varsity III, Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.