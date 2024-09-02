UH captain Evaimalo puts time limit on self-pity

Defensive tackle Ezra Evaimalo put the Hawaii football team on the clock.

Following Saturday’s 16-13 loss to UCLA, Evaimalo told teammates they only had a day to feel sad or mad, that the outcome did not define them, and that they will regroup and win.

Noting Evaimalo is usually quiet and reserved, associate head coach Chris Brown said, “I’m really proud of him. He’s a captain, and he stepped up. … It was great for him to say something. He’s really turning into the captain.”

The Rainbow Warriors have a bye this coming weekend ahead of the Sept. 14 road game against Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas. The Warriors will not practice today or Tuesday, with the break being used to catch up on school work — UH’s fall semester began a week ago — and recover from ailments.

Quarterback Brayden Schager suffered a sprained ankle after completing nine of his first 10 passes against the Bruins, who were making their debut as a Big Ten member. The sprain appeared to affect Schager’s mobility on keepers and moving within the pocket. He was sacked five times in the final three quarters. Schager’s streak of 24 consecutive starts is expected to continue.

Slotback Pofele Ashlock also said he will not miss any games after suffering a hand injury on Saturday. He was targeted 19 times.

Right tackle Luke Felix-Fualolo and mike linebacker Jamih Otis also should be ready for Sam Houston State. After Felix-Fualalo left the game, James Milovale entered as the right tackle. Milovale’s brother Mike Milovale was a UH offensive lineman in 2012 and 2013. The younger Milovale, who transferred from Hartnell College last year, did not allow a sack or quarterback hit in nine snaps.

Last Monday, Otis was named the Mountain West’s defensive player of the week after amassing 11 tackles against Delaware State. Otis left Saturday’s game in the second quarter after hurting his foot. Logan Taylor, a co-captain, replaced Otis, and made an interception to set up Kansei Matsuzawa’s field goal as time expired in the first half. Noah Kema also contributed in slowing the Bruins’ rushing attack.

“He’s the Oldsmobile Cutlasss Supreme,” Brown said of Kema. “He gets there on his time, smooth with his movements.”

The Warriors drew praise in defending a UCLA attack that was built to run. Head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are former NFL running backs. Bieniemy coached Adrian Peterson at Minnesota and Kareem Hunt with Kansas City. On Saturday, UH defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman used a five-man front — two rush ends, three tackles — to free the linebackers. The Warriors held the Bruins to 3.6 yards per carry, including 0.3 in the second quarter.

“The thing about Coach Thurman that reminds me of old Hawaii football is he isn’t afraid to bring heat,” Brown said. “He isn’t afraid to bring pressure, to blitz. A lot of those blitzes were run blitzes. It helped to stop the run.”