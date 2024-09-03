Letter: Despite claims, history could be on Harris’ side

I am commenting on the column by Marc Thiessen in your Aug. 30 edition. He claims that Kamala Harris will not be the next sitting vice president to win a presidential election because it has only happened once in 187 years.

If Thiessen wants to rely on history to predict elections, he needs to consider that no woman in our 236 years of elections has ever been a vice president. He needs to consider that until 2008, no Black American had ever been president. And this year, Kamala Harris is running against an opponent who is a convicted felon. No one has ever been elected who is a felon.

Those are three big “nevers” against a meager 187 years in which one sitting vice president did win, and that was only 36 years ago.

Ken Tokuno

Kaneohe

