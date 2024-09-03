Letter: Hawaiian Airlines went extra mile during Hone

A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787 is seen on final approach to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on June 13.

I am writing to bring attention to the amazing employees at Hawaiian Airlines. Over the several-day impact of Tropical Storm Hone, my ohana needed to get from Honolulu to Hilo to bid aloha to a dying family member. We were able to get there on one of the last flights before the Hilo flights got canceled on a Saturday — gratefully in time to say goodbye. But then getting back to Honolulu was a bit of a chaotic mess as the storm continued and the situation kept changing.

During these couple of days, we had countless problems with the airline’s app and website, so we had to keep calling for help. The calls were answered quickly by friendly reps who did their best to help and showed beautiful compassion.

Everyone did an amazing job of managing all the changes with true aloha. We are truly grateful.

Mary Osorio

Wahiawa

