Letter: Presidential candidates must outline policies

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are officially the top two applicants for the highest position in America.

Ahead of the election, voters should be able to ask important interview questions of both candidates regarding their qualifications and experience. Each applicant should explain how they will remedy the important issues facing American families today. They need to lay out their plan to cure the problems that include, among other things, open borders, record inflation, high energy costs, a depleted strategic oil reserve, increased importation of fentanyl and human trafficking. They need to explain how they will address the foreign policy challenges of multiple wars and political unrest.

Voters should insist on knowing the answers to these important questions before casting their ballots. Early voting by mail makes it imperative that candidates provide their answers as soon as possible. Candidates that cannot or will not answer these questions should not be elected.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

