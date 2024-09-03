Off the news: Gov fills Mark Nakashima’s House seat

Given the high interest and concern over wildfires in the past year, it makes sense to see Matthias Kusch, a retired Hawaii County Fire Department battalion chief, be appointed by the governor to fill the state House seat left vacant by the death of longtime incumbent Mark Nakashima.

Kusch is also a coffee and citrus farmer, president of Hilo Bayfront Trails and a Big Island planning commissioner — a range of interests that should add to the range of discussions at next year’s Legislature.