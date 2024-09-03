Off the news: HART must post contract meeting minutes

When it comes to a $1.66 billion publicly funded rail contract, the public agency awarding the contract must be transparent and release the recorded minutes of that decision-making meeting — which it has yet to do.

The contract to build rail’s final city segment was awarded by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation on Aug. 13 in a closed-door meeting, with a pledge to release the recording to the public. “Our intention is after award (of the contract) … we would release the recording of the executive session, because the executive session only needs to be confidential for as long as those procurement discussions are ongoing,” said city attorney Daniel Gluck at the time. “So the intention is not to keep this confidential forever, but only until award.” Time to post the recording.