Extra cheesy

In honor of National Cheese Pizza Day tomorrow, check out these gloriously cheesy pie options:

A cheese lover’s dream

Arancino on Beachwalk (255 Beach Walk), which reopened earlier this spring, offers a variety of Napoli-style dishes ranging from pastas to pizzas.

Its pizza quattro formaggi ($28) is designed with cheese lovers in mind. It’s got a blend of mozzarella, mascarpone, Parmesan and Gorgonzola and served with a jar of honey.

Call 808-923-5557 or visit arancino.com.

New Detroit-style pizzas

Inferno’s Pizza (1344 Kona St.) just launched its new Detroit-style pizzas ($20-$24, depending on toppings), which are available Tuesdays and Thursdays at its food truck. Limited amounts are available on a first-come, first-served basis; no online orders are currently available for these pizzas.

Detroit-style pizzas feature a thicker pizza dough that is baked for a longer time period and are loaded with cheese.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@infernospizza).

‘Melted Memories’

Located in Halekulani Hotel, House Without A Key (2199 Kalia Road) is known for its live Hawaiian music, scenic ambiance, and creative cocktails and pupu. Popular dishes include hoisin coconut ribs ($28), hamachi kama ($28) and crab cake ($32). The latter features a generous portion of lump blue crab meat.

One of the restaurant’s newer dishes has become one of my faves. Cheese lovers will swoon over the “Melted Memories” Eha (4) Cheese Pizza ($30), which features an indulgent medley of mozzarella, ricotta, blue and Parmesan cheeses, along with parsley and Big Island honey. It’s the perfect sweet-and-savory combo.

Call 808-923-2311 or visit halekulani.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).