Ice, ice baby

If you’re craving shave ice on Kauai’s north shore, look no further than Wishing Well Shave Ice. The biz was originally founded in 1983, according to owner Aamion Goodwin.

“Wishing Well was founded by a woman known as Auntie Diana,” Goodwin says. “Sometime around 2015, she was ready to retire, and that’s when I — a newly retired professional surfer — decided to try my hand at shaving ice. When she first started, the truck was parked in another part of Hanalei, over where Hanalei Surf School is currently located. Before those buildings were built, there really was a functioning well there that has since been removed. I believe that’s where she came up with the name.

“We kept the old-school ambiance she (Auntie Diana) created, but added a mellow surf vibe to the mix,” he adds. “We’ve created what is now a full compound with its own clothing brand — Slow Yourself Down — and a coffee house around the back called Wishing Well Coffee & Tea. With new ownership, new ideas started flowing, leading us to become well known for selling organic local fruit syrups over our famous macadamia nut ice cream.”

When it comes to shave ice, popular creations include Rainbow ($9) — traditional strawberry, pineapple, blue vanilla and grape syrups topped with sweetened condensed milk and macadamia nut ice cream on the bottom — and Tropical Bliss ($11). The latter features organic lilikoi (passionfruit) and coconut syrups topped with locally grown papaya and coconut flakes with macadamia nut ice cream on the bottom.

“Our truck is a pretty historic little part of Hanalei town,” Goodwin says. “With that, we’ve had the pleasure of continuously meeting people from around the world that still share stories about us — even dedicated Auntie Diana fans. Our employees, past and present, have contributed to a special vibe and brought inspiration from across the board. All this motivates us to do what we do every day. We’re honored to be able to serve the community here, as they have been with us through thick and thin.”

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@wishingwellshaveice).

Wishing Well Shave Ice

5-5080 Kuhio Hwy., Hanalei

Call: 808-639-7828

Web: wishingwellshaveice.com

Instagram: @wishingwellshaveice

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted