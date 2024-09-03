So we ‘meat’ again

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

ONKEE Korean Grill House (1000 Auahi St. Ste. 2F) opened on the second floor of Koula at Ward Village on Aug. 28. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant hopes its menu — filled with authentic Korean barbecue, stews, soups and noodle dishes — warms not only its patrons’ stomachs, but their hearts as well.

The business’s name — the Korean word, onkee — translates to “the warmth of food from the stove, fueled by the fire from the hearth.”

Michelin-trained executive chef Jwi Ho Jang and sous chef Won-Deuk So curated an opening menu that showcases an array of delectable choices, including traditional yukhoe (Korean-style beef tartare), beef shank salad and japchae, as well as a seafood platter with uni or caviar upgrades. Customers can enjoy grilled meats with options such as marinated grilled short ribs, washugyu, dry-aged beef, Miyazaki wagyu and USDA Prime cuts. Combination sets are available as well.

Visit onkeehi.com.

New café in East Oahu

Bits and Bites Café recently relocated to Hawaii Kai Towne Center (it had been in Kailua).

The café is known for its scones, which come in flavors like lilikoi, blueberry, chocolate chip, salted caramel, red velvet and matcha. You’ll also find strawberry and lilikoi cream cheese scones.

Be sure to check out the specialty coffees like tiramisu latte with cheese foam, salted caramel latte or black and white mocha.

The new location also sells Basque and Japanese cheesecakes, which are available whole or by the slice.

To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@bitsbiteskailua).

New chef, new concept

Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) welcomes new executive chef Shiori Okuya to its ohana. Under the guidance of group executive chef Kenta Kayama, Okuya incorporates her own aesthetic sensibilities and refined flavors to elevate Margotto’s menu.

She previously worked at notable establishments, including The Kawabun Nagoya and The Sodoh Higashiyama in Kyoto, and Kaoru Hasegawa Minoru Lab in Tokyo. Okuya will add more local delicacies to Margotto Hawaii’s menu, such as Kona abalone and kampachi.

Margotto also launched its Margotto wine bar — an eight-seat counter located near the entrance of the eatery. It operates from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and serves luxe bites of caviar; cold pupu such as cheeses, prosciutto and grissini (breadsticks); paté and wagyu tartare; and hot plates of pasta, truffle fries, foie gras risotto and curry rice — all of which can be complemented with wines by the glass or bottle.

Visit margotto-hawaii.com.

A royal experience

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows — one of Maui’s first luxury resorts — reopened and debuted its new oceanfront restaurant and bar, Lahaina Noon, and poolside bar, Pineapple Moon.

Renowned restaurateur Patric Yumul leads the reimagined culinary destinations, which were conceptualized by TableOne Hospitality.

Lahaina Noon features open-air dining with panoramic views of Kaanapali Beach.

It boasts breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that highlight a farm-to-table culinary experience. Must-haves for dinner include garlic shrimp rolls, Kona kampachi poppers, a roasted beet and Kula strawberry salad, Chinese barbecue ono, and a macadamia nut banoffee.

Meanwhile, Pineapple Moon is surrounded by cabanas, palm trees and beautiful ocean views. Patrons can try signature craft cocktails paired with mouthwatering eats such as the housemade ahi dip, okonomiyaki fries and a mochiko chicken sandwich.

Visit royallahaina.com and lahainanoonhi.com.