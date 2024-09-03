Tantalizing tofu

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tofu is popular with vegetarians as an excellent source of meat-free protein. Many recipes aim for a crispy or solid texture, and call for the firm or extra-firm varieties. This dish goes for a delicate, creamy flavor and uses soft tofu.

Mushroom-flavored sauce — a vegetarian alternative to oyster sauce — combined with agave gives the tofu a sweet-salty flavor. It’s perfect over brown rice.

Baked Silky Tofu

Ingredients:

• 1 (14-ounce) block soft tofu

• 1/2 teaspoon canola oil, to grease baking parchment

• 1 1/2 tablespoons liquid aminos

• 1 teaspoon vegetarian mushroom-flavored sauce (sold in Asian aisle of grocery stores)

• 2 teaspoons agave syrup

• 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1 teaspoon sliced green onion

• 1 teaspoon cilantro

Directions:

Drain tofu 1 hour. Slice crosswise in four pieces. Line baking pan with parchment and brush with vegetable oil. Lay tofu slices flat on pan.

Combine other ingredients, except green onion and cilantro. Spoon mixture over tofu slices. Let stand 30 minutes. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Bake tofu 15 minutes. Remove from oven and gently flip over slices. Bake 10 more minutes.

Garnish with green onion and cilantro. Serve over brown rice.

Serves 1-2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 2 servings and not including brown rice): 180 calories, 11 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1000 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 16 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.