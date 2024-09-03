That’s a wrap

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gyros, crepes, burritos, oh my! There are so many types of wraps to indulge in. Here are a few places you can ‘roll’ up to and satiate those wrap cravings.

Neato burrito

Alejandro’s Mexican Food’s (multiple locations) humble beginnings can be traced back to 2011 as a taco cart in Waikiki. Today, it has locations in Pearl City, Kapahulu and Kalihi.

The biz offers an array of delectable options, including its nachos with the works, taco combo plate and wet burrito combo plate. For any of these tasty selections, choose from four meats: ground beef, carnitas (slow-cooked pork with a crispy grilled finish), carne asada and shredded chicken.

The wet burrito combo plate features a gigantic burrito smothered in Alejandro’s housemade red enchilada sauce, cheese and sour cream with sides of rice and beans.

Visit alejandrosmexicanfood.com.

Wrap it up

While Aloha Salads (multiple locations) may be known for salads, its wrap selections are also popular.

Bestsellers include its grilled steak wrap (grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone, romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes and goddess dressing); curried chicken wrap (curried chicken, mango chutney, carrots, cranberries, grapes, coconut and romaine lettuce); and fresh island ahi wrap (ahi, grape tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, capers and Champagne dressing), which are all rolled into pita bread.

Meanwhile, its Tutu’s Chicken Salad tortilla wrap comprises chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red onions, red grapes, apples, celery and mayo in a spinach tortilla.

It also has a hummus pita wrap, which boasts hummus, feta, olives, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, red onion, dill, romaine lettuce and a Mediterranean dressing.

Visit alohasalads.com.

Bing me up

Bing Mi Hawaii, which is known for its specialty Chinese jianbing crepes at pop-ups and farmers markets, recently started sharing a space in Hapa Market & Grill (1720 Palolo Ave.) and will be there Wednesdays-Fridays.

A jianbing is one of the most beloved street foods originating from the villages of northern China. It’s similar to a savory crepe, but with a crunchy texture. It comprises two eggs, mild or spicy bing sauce, crunchy wonton chips, lettuce, scallions and a choice of protein (bacon, char siu, chicken or tofu).

The biz’s popular items include its classic loaded jianbing, barbecue pork loaded jianbing and more. Be sure to also check out its specialty jianbings as well.

Follow @bing.mi808 on Instagram.

This is how we roll

Alyssandra’s Lumpia Express (multiple locations) is a small family-owned business that opened its first location on Fort Street Mall in 1996. Today, its main location is in Pearl Kai Shopping Center, and it also has locations at Waikele Premium Outlets and Ka Makana Alii.

This eatery is known for its authentic Filipino cuisine, and its traditional lumpia are bestsellers. Select from several delectable options: veggie with pork flavoring; pork Shanghai; and banana (turon).

Visit alyssandraslumpia.com.

Rollin’ with my homies

Diem 99 Café, which now boasts locations on Sand Island Access Road and in Pearlridge Center, originally had its roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. The locally owned and operated biz has been serving delicious Vietnamese and local cuisine for more than 20 years.

Its spring rolls come in packs of six and boast either chicken or tofu plus vegetables and glass noodles, which are then wrapped in rice paper and deep fried. Meanwhile, its summer rolls come in packs of four and come with a choice of protein — shrimp, chicken, tofu or a pork patty — lettuce, bean sprouts, basil, chive and vermicelli noodle, all wrapped together in rice paper.

Looking for the best of both worlds? Get the biz’s bestselling item: the super roll, which is a spring roll wrapped inside a summer roll (protein choices are either chicken or tofu), and comes with nuoc cham (fish sauce) and a sweet chile sauce.

Visit diem99cafe.biz.

Holding out for a gyro

Craving a gyro? Look no further than Greek Grotto (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 250). This biz, located in International Market Place’s Kuhio Food Hall, boasts a variety of Mediterranean dishes

Its gyro is a bestselling item and comes with beef and lamb, chicken, or falafel with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce all wrapped in warm pita bread.

Make sure to also check out its shareable dishes like Greek fries — french fries topped with tzatziki sauce, feta, seasoning and a special house sauce — and hummus with pita.

Call 808-470-3463 or follow the biz on Instagram (@greekgrottohi).

‘Crepe’ it real

Le Crêpe Café (multiple locations) sources ingredients from local farmers, artisans and producers for its crepes, coffee, tea and sandwiches.

The biz uses locally sourced eggs, flour, dairy products, and seasonal fruits and vegetables to make its crepes.

Crepe specials include its Moulin Rouge — cheese, turkey slices, sweet basil and tomatoes — Pesto Pesto, Chicken Mushrooms and The Warrior. The latter comprises cheese, chicken, turkey slices, turkey bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, red onions and choice of dressing (homemade pesto, homemade balsamic, barbecue, or garlic and honey).

Visit lecrepecafe.com.

But first, brekkie

Located in Waterfront Plaza, Porch Honolulu (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4D) welcomes patrons to enjoy its cozy ambiance, amicable staff and menu that is sure to satisfy.

Its breakfast burrito is a blend of crispy bacon, golden tater tots, fluffy scrambled eggs and melted cheese, all wrapped in a warm tortilla — the perfect way to start any day.

Tip: Make sure to order these early, as they sell out fast!

Call 808-539-3810 or visit porchhonolulu.com.

Love you shawar-‘much’

Shaverma, which specializes in Eastern European wraps, recently opened in West Oahu and can be found at Ono Grindz and Makeke at Wai Kai on Thursdays.

All wraps boast cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots, pickles, red onions and cheese. Customers can choose from a variety of proteins, including chicken, beef or mushroom, along with their sauce of choice — a yogurt-based white sauce, tomato-based red sauce or spicy sauce. Each wrap boasts 100 grams of protein.

The biz also offers keiki shawarma, which is made with only chicken and cheese.

Follow @shaverma.llc on Instagram.

The see me rollin’

Up Roll Café boasts three locations — Halekauwila Place in Kakaako, Pearl Highlands Center in Pearl City and at Lau Hala Shops in Kailua.

Its bestselling wraps include the ahi lover avocado — fresh raw ahi that is tossed in a ginger marinade, green onions, sesame seeds and sesame oil with Big Island avocado, takuan, cucumber, lettuce, sweet onion and carrot — spicy ahi, spicy salmon, and Korean chicken. The latter has flame-seared roasted chicken tossed in a spicy gochujang aioli sauce with green onion, edamame, cucumbers, sesame seed and sesame oil, lettuce, sweet onion, carrots, fried garlic and fried onions.

It also has a build-your-own-up roll option and a variety of keiki rolls (cucumber, sweet corn, tofu and more).

Visit uprollcafe.com.