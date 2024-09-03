Initiative works to keep Lahaina lands in local hands
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Debris removal by heavy equipment continued Aug. 2 at the site of the Spinnaker apartment building in Lahaina destroyed during the wildfire.
COURTESY LAHAINA COMMUNITY LAND TRUST
A community land trust is buying this house lot in Lahaina from an owner who lost their house to the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire. The nonprofit intends to create housing for Lahaina households in perpetuity on this site and similar ones in the West Maui town.