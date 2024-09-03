Football Top 10: Kahuku tops as 5 teams get No. 1 votes

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Kahuku remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a fourth week in a row.

The three-time defending Open Division state champion throttled Waimea 66-7 and collected nine of 15 first-place votes.

Though No. 2 Campbell (2-0) and No. 3 Mililani (3-0) remain unbeaten, the panel of coaches and media added one more team to the list of first-place vote recipients. Kapolei (3-0) received a first-place vote for the first time this season. Including Saint Louis, five teams have top votes this week.

Mililani secured a 26-9 win on the road at Liberty (Nev.) over the weekend, but remained at No. 3 in the poll.

Kamehameha overwhelmed Waipahu 44-6 with surprising ease and vaulted two spots to No. 6. That knocked Waipahu out of the Top 10.

Damien stifled Nanakuli 42-7, and Konawaena routed Waiakea 79-0, landing in a tie at No. 10 this week.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Fared

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (3-1) (9) 140 1

> def. Waimea, 66-7

> next: bye (vs. Mater Dei, Sept. 14)

2. Campbell (2-0) (3) 131 2

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Farrington, Sept. 14)

3. Mililani (3-0) (1) 127 3

> won at Liberty (Nev.), 26-9

> next: at Los Alamitos (Calif.), Friday

4. Saint Louis (2-2) (1) 99 4

> won at Farrington, 24-7

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday (Skippa Diaz)

5. Kapolei (3-0) (1) 91 5

> won at Kapaa, 35-16

> next: bye (at Campbell, Sept. 21)

6. Kamehameha (3-1) 68 8

> def. No. 10 Waipahu, 44-6

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday

7. Farrington (3-1) 58 6

> lost to No. 4 Saint Louis, 24-7

> next: bye (at Campbell, Sept. 14)

8. Punahou (1-2) 57 7

> bye

> next: at ‘Iolani, Friday

9. Leilehua (1-2) 14 9

> lost at Central Catholic (Calif.), 35-15

> next: vs. Kailua, Saturday

10. (tie) Damien (2-1) 10 NR

> def. Nanakuli, 42-7

> next: vs. Kamehameha I-AA, Saturday (John Velasco Stadium)

10. (tie) Konawaena (2-2) 10 NR

> won at Kealakehe, 56-0

> next: vs. Hilo, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Waipahu (No. 10).