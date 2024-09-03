Girls volleyball Top 10: Kamehameha still No. 1, but ‘Iolani closes gap

Tuesday, September 3, 2024
11:41 p.m.
Parity is here, but the Kamehameha Warriors won’t budge.
The Warriors gathered five of eight first-place votes to stay put at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.
Though Kamehameha’s vote margin over No. 2 ‘Iolani widened just a bit, from one point to two points, the Raiders collected three first-place votes. In last week’s poll, Kamehameha had a 6-2 edge in first-place votes.
Moanalua is coming off a busy weekend at the Kamehameha-Hawaii Labor Day Classic. Na Menehune moved into a tie for No. 3 with Punahou.
No. 5 Baldwin also played in the tournament, which had a 38-team field.
“What an amazing tourney. The best I’ve ever coached in Hawaii,” Bears coach Al Paschoal said. “Hat’s off to Guy (Enriques) and his crew.”
Hawaii Baptist and Mid-Pacific are now tied at No. 9. HBA has a bye this week before embarking on its ILH Division II schedule. MPI is playing in ILH D-I and will host defending state champion Kamehameha on Friday.
Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Fared
Saturday, Sept. 1, 2024
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Kamehameha (0-0) (5) 76 1
> bye
> next: at No. 9 Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
2. ‘Iolani (6-3) (3) 74 2
> next: vs. No. 3 Punahou, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
3. (tie) Moanalua (13-4) 58 4
> lost to Village Christian 25-21, 25-16
> next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
3. (tie) Punahou (4-4) 58 3
> next: at No. 2 ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
5. Baldwin (8-3, 3-0 MIL) 45 5
> def. Kapolei 25-19, 24-25, 15-9
> next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
6. KS-Hawaii (6-3, 2-0 BIIF) 34 6
> def. Bakersville Christian 24-25, 25-16, 15-13
> next: vs. Ka Umeke, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
7. Mililani (0-0) 25 7
> next: at Kapolei, Thursday, 7 p.m.
8. Kahuku (3-4) 24 8
> lost to Liberty 25-22, 25-11
> next: at Kalaheo, Thursday, 7 p.m.
9. (tie) Hawaii Baptist (3-5) 17 9
> lost to South Torrance 25-9, 25-22
> bye (at Damien, Sept. 10)
9. (tie) Mid-Pacific (12-4) 17 10
> lost to Centennial 25-14, 25-10
> next: vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Also receiving votes: Kapolei 8, Maui Prep 3, Le Jardin 1.