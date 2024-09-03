Girls volleyball Top 10: Kamehameha still No. 1, but ‘Iolani closes gap

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Parity is here, but the Kamehameha Warriors won’t budge.

The Warriors gathered five of eight first-place votes to stay put at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

Though Kamehameha’s vote margin over No. 2 ‘Iolani widened just a bit, from one point to two points, the Raiders collected three first-place votes. In last week’s poll, Kamehameha had a 6-2 edge in first-place votes.

Moanalua is coming off a busy weekend at the Kamehameha-Hawaii Labor Day Classic. Na Menehune moved into a tie for No. 3 with Punahou.

No. 5 Baldwin also played in the tournament, which had a 38-team field.

“What an amazing tourney. The best I’ve ever coached in Hawaii,” Bears coach Al Paschoal said. “Hat’s off to Guy (Enriques) and his crew.”

Hawaii Baptist and Mid-Pacific are now tied at No. 9. HBA has a bye this week before embarking on its ILH Division II schedule. MPI is playing in ILH D-I and will host defending state champion Kamehameha on Friday.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Fared

Saturday, Sept. 1, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (0-0) (5) 76 1

> bye

> next: at No. 9 Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

2. ‘Iolani (6-3) (3) 74 2

> bye

> next: vs. No. 3 Punahou, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

3. (tie) Moanalua (13-4) 58 4

> lost to Village Christian 25-21, 25-16

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

3. (tie) Punahou (4-4) 58 3

> bye

> next: at No. 2 ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

5. Baldwin (8-3, 3-0 MIL) 45 5

> def. Kapolei 25-19, 24-25, 15-9

> next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

6. KS-Hawaii (6-3, 2-0 BIIF) 34 6

> def. Bakersville Christian 24-25, 25-16, 15-13

> next: vs. Ka Umeke, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

7. Mililani (0-0) 25 7

> bye

> next: at Kapolei, Thursday, 7 p.m.

8. Kahuku (3-4) 24 8

> lost to Liberty 25-22, 25-11

> next: at Kalaheo, Thursday, 7 p.m.

9. (tie) Hawaii Baptist (3-5) 17 9

> lost to South Torrance 25-9, 25-22

> bye (at Damien, Sept. 10)

9. (tie) Mid-Pacific (12-4) 17 10

> lost to Centennial 25-14, 25-10

> next: vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6 p.m.