Scoreboard – September 3, 2024

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Varsity III, Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

College women: exhibition, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: McKinley at Castle; Kalani at Kailua; Kaiser at Farrington; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Moanalua. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Anuenue at Kaimuki (White only at 5 p.m.).

FOOTBALL

Mountain West Conference

Conf. All PF PA Recent Results

Air Force 0-0 1-0 21 6 W 21-6 vs. Merrimack

Boise St. 0-0 1-0 56 45 W 56-45 at Georgia Southern

San Diego St. 0-0 1-0 45 14 W 45-14 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

San Jose St. 0-0 1-0 42 24 W 42-24 vs. Sacramento State

UNLV 0-0 1-0 27 7 W 27-7 at Houston

Utah St. 0-0 1-0 36 14 W 36-14 vs. Robert Morris

Hawaii 0-0 1-1 48 30 L 16-13 vs. UCLA

Nevada 0-0 1-1 52 55 W 28-26 at Troy

Colorado St. 0-0 0-1 0 52 L 52-0 at Texas

Fresno St. 0-0 0-1 10 30 L 30-10 at Michigan

New Mexico 0-0 0-2 70 96 L 61-39 at Arizona

Wyoming 0-0 0-1 7 48 L 48-7 at Arizona State