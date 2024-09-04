Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Stop aggressive taxing of tourists, Hawaii need them

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors sit under umbrellas on the beach near the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort on Aug. 2.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Visitors sit under umbrellas on the beach near the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort on Aug. 2.