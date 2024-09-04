Letter: Stop aggressive taxing of tourists, Hawaii need them

Visitors sit under umbrellas on the beach near the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort on Aug. 2.

Our economy is fizzling as tourists hit their tipping point. Rather than an aloha welcome, Hawaii is nickel-and- diming our chief economic engine. Entrance to state parks and beaches can have a daily family cost of $30 plus a $1.78 processing fee. Hawaii’s nearly 18% accommodation taxes are the highest. Add on resort and parking fees, restaurant surcharges, room cleaning and registration fees, and cashiers who spin their point-of-sale display around for a simple beverage purchase with an expected tip, and you have a tourism dilemma.

Our vital visitors are annoyed and, via social media, share their displeasures worldwide.

It’s a global vacation market and Hawaii is out of sync with reality. The Hawaii government should eliminate annoying activity fees and follow the airlines’ marketing expertise with seasonal tax discounts. Businesses should jettison surcharges and incorporate them into the price of their products or services.

Phil Winter

Kihei, Maui

