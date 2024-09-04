Letter: Water sports should be feature of Hawaii news

I am writing on behalf of the thousands of water sports men and women in Hawaii whose events have received little press in recent years. The lack of coverage of Labor Day’s venerable Waikiki Roughwater Swim — held since 1970 and featuring more than 1,000 participants this year — was the last straw.

From long-distance canoe and numerous long-running paddleboard races, to surf contests and open-ocean swims, there is a lot more going on in the Hawaii sports world than just the terra firma events that are regularly given the spotlight.

In a state surrounded by ocean, and in the tradition of Duke Kahanamoku, Hawaii water sports athletes — and those who come here from all over the world — deserve more coverage.

Blair Thorndike

Maunalani Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter