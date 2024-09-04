Letter: World is too dangerous for a Harris presidency

After witnessing the president give his final partisan speech, I said a prayer for our country — a prayer that we will be delivered from the insanity of the Democratic Party. The possibility of Kamala Harris becoming president is too frightening for my simple soul.

We agree to disagree about a lot of things, but Harris and Tim Walz are avid socialists, and a government takeover of every aspect of our lives is too frightening to elaborate on. Donald Trump is a big boy and he took a builder’s mentality as president. Peace in the Middle East, no wars in Europe and a workable plan to extricate us from Afghanistan. Crime and the border were under control. The world is too dangerous today to have Harris in the White House.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter