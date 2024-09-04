Off the news: Airline, local nurses unions authorize strike

For all the tropical cyclone threats, the most turbulent winds have been blowing on the collective bargaining front, with the visitor industry in the eye of the storm. Some 5,000 UNITE HERE Local 5 hotel workers were part of a three-day national strike over the Labor Day weekend. Unionized flight attendants at United Airlines have authorized a strike, looming over the holiday season.

Finally, members of the Hawaii Nurses’ Association at Kapiolani Medical Center have voted to authorize their second strike this year. Maybe Labor Day is more than a holiday.