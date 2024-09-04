City rolls out CORE bus to curb Honolulu homelessness
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi addressed the media as CORE personnel stood outside the newly retrofitted support bus Tuesday during the unveiling of the city’s new CORE bus program.
Above, Gerico Demesillo, right, CORE community health worker, demonstrated the use of one of about 12 fold-out gurneys aboard the homeless outreach bus.
Above, personnel prepared to board their new support bus. The bus will supplement CORE’s two ambulances currently in service.