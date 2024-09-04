Kaneohe Marine is in custody for suspected murder of spouse

A U.S. Marine is in military custody after his wife was found dead at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Honolulu Police Department are investigating.

Neither the woman’s nor the Marine’s name has been released to the public. However, a Marine Corps spokesman told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the Marine is a member of the Marine Aircraft Group 24 based in Kaneohe. No charges have yet been filed.

The spokesman said that the “on base incident that occurred on Sept. 1 resulted in the death of a service member’s dependent” and that “the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities are actively investigating the incident, and the command is fully cooperating with that investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

The investigation begins not long after the Army Criminal Investigation Division arrested 28-year-old Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II after his pregnant wife, 19-year-old Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson from Ewa Beach, went missing. That case also remains ongoing.

The Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel has so far leveled charges of providing false official statements, obstruction of justice and the production and distribution of child pornography against Dewayne Johnson. If charges are referred, Johnson will be arraigned, and a military judge will schedule pretrial hearings and a trial.

The Army has not yet charged Johnson with his wife’s murder, as her body has not yet been recovered. But on Aug. 22 her family spoke out on social media in a live video broadcast hosted by podcast Always Always Support Local and said that Army CID had searched the couple’s Schofield Barracks house and Johnson’s red Ford Mustang and concluded from the evidence that Mischa Johnson is no longer alive.

Michelle McCaskill, Office of Special Trial Counsel spokeswoman, told the Star-Advertiser, “We are confident that law enforcement will exhaust all efforts to find Mischa, and the likelihood of additional charges is certainly a possibility as the case develops.”