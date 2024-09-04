Tech View: Commitment to safety: Rules for safer workplace

A commitment to safety is paramount, especially in the workplace. Every person should return home in the same condition they arrived at work. Prioritizing the well-being of team members and creating a safe work environment fosters trust and leads to greater productivity and overall success.

In the spirit of helping Hawaii be a safer place to work, we are sharing our eight Life Saving Rules in English and in Hawaiian. (Hawaiian phrases were reviewed by a committee of employees who speak Hawaiian.)

These rules can apply to any type of business. As more people in our community adopt a safety mindset, there will be fewer accidents and safety issues throughout our state.

Hana pono

(Thorough work)

Before embarking on any task, it is essential to assess the risks involved. Evaluate potential hazards and take steps to mitigate them. This proactive approach helps prevent accidents and ensures a safer environment for everyone.

Hoomalama ia oe iho

(Guarding oneself)

Wearing the correct personal protective equipment such as eye and hearing protection is crucial to preventing injuries. For example, at Hawaiian Telcom, wearing a Class 3 high-visibility vest is mandatory whenever an employee is working within 15 feet of a roadway. This practice exceeds the Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health division’s standard. Wearing the right PPE for the situation will help keep you safe.

Kalaiwa me ka palekana

(Drive safely)

Defensive driving means anticipating and responding appropriately to potential hazards, which can help reduce accidents. Many organizations consider the Smith System defensive driving techniques to be the best guidance for staying safe behind the wheel. Smith’s five keys for safe driving:

>> Aim high in steering.

>> Get the big picture.

>> Keep your eyes moving.

>> Leave yourself an out.

>> Make sure they see you.

By applying these practices, drivers can enhance vigilance, prepare for potential driving hazards and reduce the risk of accidents.

‘Olelo pololei

(Effective communication)

Effective communication is key to preventing accidents. It’s important to speak up about potential hazards so that concerns can be addressed promptly. When accidents do happen, we want to understand why and address any issues quickly and safely. Timely audits and incident reporting can help an organization to refine its safety protocols and better protect its employees. Encouraging people to voice their safety concerns is a best practice.

Ho‘oponopono hana

(Adjusting and correcting)

Maintaining proper posture and engaging in daily stretching exercises are vital to minimizing discomfort and preventing injuries. By fostering good ergonomic practices, such as rotating tasks to avoid overworking muscles, we can reduce the risk of musculoskeletal issues that can affect bones, joints, muscles and connective tissues, and enhance overall comfort.

Ho‘opau ina hewa

(Stop if unsafe)

Every employee has the authority to stop work if they believe it is unsafe. This rule empowers people to prioritize safety and helps to ensure that unsafe conditions are promptly addressed.

Kakau a me ka ho‘ike

(Document and report)

Incident reports are designed to tell us why and how an accident or safety breach occurred so we can better understand root causes, which, in turn, helps us to identify safety gaps and improve our measures. This type of valuable feedback enhances safety practices and keeps people safe. Reporting all incidents and near misses in any setting helps to prevent future accidents.

Pono ka ho‘oma‘ama‘a kupono

(Proper training required)

Proper training is essential for safely executing tasks. Before undertaking any job, employees must first be trained. Training ensures that they are aware of the associated hazards and are knowledgeable about the safest ways to perform their duties.

By adhering to these eight guidelines, everyone can create safer environments at work, at home and in the community.

Jayce Holcomb is a safety specialist at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach him at jayce.holcomb@hawaiiantel.com.