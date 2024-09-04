Hawaii Grown notes: football, soccer and volleyball
CRAIG STROBECK / USA TODAY
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two TDs in the win over Idaho.
GODUCKS.COM
Carly Cormack
GOSTANFORD.COM
Elena Oglivie
MARK J. REBILAS / USA TODAY / 2023
Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea paved the way for the offense, which amassed 627 total yards.
SARAH PHIPPS / THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
Oklahoma State’s De’Zhaun Stribling got by South Dakota State’s Myles Taylor after a reception Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. He led the team with six receptions for 88 yards in the 44-20 win.