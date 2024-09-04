Hawaii Grown notes: football, soccer and volleyball

Oklahoma State’s De’Zhaun Stribling got by South Dakota State’s Myles Taylor after a reception Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. He led the team with six receptions for 88 yards in the 44-20 win.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two TDs in the win over Idaho.

FOOTBALL

>> Keali’i Ah Yat (Kamehameha), Montana: Made his first career start at quarterback and threw for 90 yards and rushed for 19 but got pulled in the second half of a 29-24 win over Missouri State.

>> Lawai’a Brown (Saint Louis), Central Michigan: Started at linebacker and had five tackles in a 66-10 win over Central Connecticut State, tying a career high.

>> Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Served as the Owls’ lead back in a 34-14 loss to Sam Houston State, carrying the ball 12 times for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team with nine receptions for 30 yards. Matt Sykes (Saint Louis) led the Owls with 74 yards on six catches. Connors and Sykes had 27 of the team’s 45 touches.

>> Leif Fautanu (University), Arizona State: Started at center in a 48-7 win over Wyoming, helping the offense compile 499 yards, 241 of them on the ground.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Started at quarterback in a 24-14 win over Idaho, completing 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns. Gabriel moved to No. 2 in NCAA history in touchdowns responsible for, passing Baker Mayfield and tying Sam Hartman with 154. Case Keenum holds the record with 178. He also passed Ty Detmer for seventh all time in NCAA passing yards. Iapani Laloulu (Farrington) started on the offensive line, but Gabriel took three sacks.

>> Trech Kekahuna (Saint Louis), Wisconsin: Returned three punts for 62 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards on only 13 snaps in a 28-14 win over Western Michigan.

>> Treven Ma’ae (Kapolei), Baylor: Started his season with a sack in a 45-3 win over Tarleton State, his first sack since 2022, when he was with Oregon.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Had six tackles, one of them for a loss, in a 46-24 win over Davidson. Kaysen Mahuka-Kaawa (Damien) started on the offensive line for the Hoyas along with Losini Maka (Kahuku), paving the way for 263 yards on the ground, and their quarterback wasn’t sacked.

>> Jonah Savaiinaea (Saint Louis), Arizona: Started on the offensive line and helped pave the way for 627 total yards in a 61-39 win over New Mexico, including a school-record 304 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Hawaii-born Tetairoa McMillan.

>> Ben Scott (Saint Louis), Nebraska: Started on the offensive line and helped the Cornhuskers roll up 507 yards of offense in a 40-7 win over Texas-El Paso. Scott is one of 40 centers on the Rimington Trophy watch list.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei), Oklahoma State: Led the Cowboys with six catches for 83 yards in a 44-20 win over South Dakota State. He missed the final 10 games last season with a broken wrist after just three receptions.

“It was good (to play again),” Stribling said in the postgame press conference. “It felt good for my heart being out there to help out the boys and help them get a win. It felt really good.”

>> Tevarua Tafiti (Punahou), Stanford: The linebacker came off the bench and compiled five tackles, one of them for a loss, in a 34-27 loss to Texas Christian.

>> Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku), Washington: Started on the offensive line and helped the offense to 482 yards in a 35-3 victory over Weber State. It was the second start of his career after coming off the bench in 34 of 35 games at Ohio State.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Jonah Kawamura (‘Iolani), UC San Diego: Earned the first goal of his career on a penalty kick in a 3-1 loss to Utah Valley, the first time he put one away on 18 shots in 34 matches. It was a measure of redemption for the junior, who was whistled for a foul that led to a goal for the Wolverines in the 17th minute.

>> Quinn Sellers (Punahou), UC San Diego: Scored his first career goal in a 2-2 draw with Lipscomb, blasting a shot from the top of the box in the 59th minute. It was the first shot of his career, he had another one later in the match but it was saved.

>> Logan Zaa (Kamehameha), Air Force: Headed in the first goal of his career on his first shot of the season in a 2-1 loss to Washington. The sophomore came off the bench and played 60 minutes, his most in a match in more than a year.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Carly Cormack (Punahou), Oregon: Buried the first shot on goal of her career in a 2-0 win over Portland State but hasn’t had a shot on goal in three matches since. Her parents flew in to see the match.

“I looked over and could hear my mom cheering for me,” Cormack told GoDucks.com. “Just being able to have them here to support me was just so emotional.”

>> U’i Kaaihue (King Kekaulike), Seattle: Scored her first goal of the season in a 3-1 win over Idaho in her first shot on goal. The junior played only four matches last season after suffering an injury. Jourdyn Curran (Campbell) has a career-high three assists in five matches. She had six assists in 51 matches before this season.

>> Caiya Hanks (Konawaena), Wake Forest: Scored her first goal of the season to forge a 1-1 draw with Rutgers and then assisted on her first goal four days later in a 4-0 win over Temple.

>> Jadyn Hanks (Konawaena), Idaho: Scored her first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over UC Riverside but has taken only two shots in four matches since her score. She has 14 career goals in 71 matches.

>> Jordan Lau (Punahou), Fresno State: Scored her first career goal in a 1-0 win over Cal Poly to open the season. The senior defender headed the ball in on a free kick in the eighth minute and helped hold the Mustangs to two shots the rest of the way. She has had only seven shots on goal in 55 matches in her career.

>> Kaycee Manding (Waipahu), South Dakota State: Started on the back line for three straight shutouts, playing all 90 minutes in two of them. Alohi Ramos (Kamehameha) came off the bench and joined Manding on defense in two of the matches.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Hana Aina (Moanalua), Jacksonville State: Celebrated a career high with 11 kills in a win over West Georgia, tallying 23 in the three victories at the Gamecock Classic.

>> Ashli Alcala-Romero (Maryknoll), Army: Came up with 16 digs to go with six assists in a win over Oakland. The junior has 31 digs through three matches, she had one dig all of last year.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Started the season on fire, knocking down 10 kills in a loss to Utah Valley and then putting down 16 kills and digging up 17 balls in a win over Eastern Washington.

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Had a double-double with 15 assists and 10 digs in a loss to Eastern Washington and nearly matched it with 18 and 9 the next night in a loss to Utah Valley. She had 10 double-doubles in 30 matches last season. Lucky Williams (Punahou) had 21 kills in her first three NCAA matches for her new school after putting down 25 all of last year at Virginia Tech.

>> Chloe Ka’ahanui (Punahou), Quinnipiac: Opened the season with 33 assists, six digs and four aces in a loss to Mercer but played only one set and had two assists the next night in a loss to North Florida. Fa’avae Kimsel-Moe (Punahou) had 15 digs in the opener and Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua) had 10 kills and seven digs against Mercer.

>> Nadia Koanui (Kamehameha), Northeastern: Dug up 20 shots in a season-opening sweep at the hands of Coppin State and then dug up 21 against Niagara in the Huskies’ first win. She had 20 or more digs just twice last year with Cal State Fullerton.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Had no trouble adjusting to the college game, dishing out 48 assists in a win over Fresno State in her debut and following it up with 34 assists in a loss to Grand Canyon and her first double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs in a loss to Montana.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Began her final season by leading the Cardinal with eight digs in a win over Milwaukee and then doubled it with 16 digs and added six assists in a win over Minnesota. Oglivie is third in program history with 1,649 digs and is 398 from passing Gabi Ailes for the top spot.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Warmed up for the season with 12 kills in an opening sweep of Stetson and then put down 22 kills with 12 digs in a win over Bethune-Cookman. She added 19 kills the next night against Manhattan to start the Pilots off 3-0. She was named the tournament MVP for the Bash at the Beach, joined on the all-tournament team by Taina Kaauwai (KS-Hawaii), who had 30 kills in the three matches with 14 blocks.

>> Nive Tuileta (Le Jardin), Santa Clara: Had 28 assists and seven digs in a season-opening victory over Villanova and then registered a double-double with 21 assists and 11 dig in a loss to Notre Dame.