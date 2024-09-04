Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii GrownSports

Hawaii Grown notes: football, soccer and volleyball

Today Updated 11:31 p.m.

CRAIG STROBECK / USA TODAY Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two TDs in the win over Idaho.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG STROBECK / USA TODAY

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two TDs in the win over Idaho.

GODUCKS.COM Carly Cormack
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

GODUCKS.COM

Carly Cormack

GOSTANFORD.COM Elena Oglivie
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

GOSTANFORD.COM

Elena Oglivie

MARK J. REBILAS / USA TODAY / 2023 Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea paved the way for the offense, which amassed 627 total yards.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

MARK J. REBILAS / USA TODAY / 2023

Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea paved the way for the offense, which amassed 627 total yards.

SARAH PHIPPS / THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY Oklahoma State’s De’Zhaun Stribling got by South Dakota State’s Myles Taylor after a reception Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. He led the team with six receptions for 88 yards in the 44-20 win.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

SARAH PHIPPS / THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Oklahoma State’s De’Zhaun Stribling got by South Dakota State’s Myles Taylor after a reception Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. He led the team with six receptions for 88 yards in the 44-20 win.

CRAIG STROBECK / USA TODAY Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two TDs in the win over Idaho.
GODUCKS.COM Carly Cormack
GOSTANFORD.COM Elena Oglivie
MARK J. REBILAS / USA TODAY / 2023 Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea paved the way for the offense, which amassed 627 total yards.
SARAH PHIPPS / THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY Oklahoma State’s De’Zhaun Stribling got by South Dakota State’s Myles Taylor after a reception Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. He led the team with six receptions for 88 yards in the 44-20 win.