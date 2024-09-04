North Carolina the big name on the UH basketball schedule

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

After their NCAA basketball teams played each other in 2016, coaches Roy Williams of North Carolina and Eran Ganot of Hawaii agreed to a rematch in 2020.

The papers were signed a couple of weeks later. But then the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 game. Williams retired after the 2020-21 season. The rematch eventually was pushed to this Nov. 22 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center ahead of the Tar Heels’ participation in the Nov. 25-27 Maui Invitational.

“We planned it back in 2016,” Ganot said, noting scheduling is “not an exact science. It has more challenges, as we all know, in the new landscape (of college basketball).”

On Tuesday, UH announced the remaining games of the 2024-25 schedule, including the return of the season-opening Rainbow Classic after a one-year hiatus. UH previously announced the Big West dates, Diamond Head Classic field and North Carolina game.

“North Carolina is one of the clear blue bloods in college basketball,” Ganot said. “They have a Top 10 team they’re excited about, as well.”

The Rainbow Classic features San Jose State, Pacific and Life Pacific.

On Nov. 17, the ’Bows play host to Weber State, which won 20 games last season.

On Dec. 3, the ’Bows will travel to Phoenix for a road game against Grand Canyon. The Lopes were 30-5 this past season, including an opening-round victory over 15th-ranked Saint Mary’s in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Lopes were 16-0 at Global Credit Union Arena last season.

The ’Bows also play host to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, a 21-win team last season.

The Diamond Head Classic field includes Oregon State, Charleston, Loyola (Chicago), Oakland, Nebraska, Murray State and Charlotte.

“It’s an attractive home schedule,” Ganot said. “It’s something fans should be excited about. Our guys are.”

2024-25 UH men’s schedule

Nov. 8 — Life Pacific (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 10 — San Jose State (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 11 — Pacific (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 17 — Weber State

Nov. 22 — North Carolina

Nov. 26 — Hawaii Pacific

Dec. 3 — Grand Canyon

Dec. 7 — At Long Beach State

Dec. 14 — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Dec. 22 — Charlotte (Diamond Head Classic)

Dec. 23 — Second round (Diamond Head Classic)

Dec. 25 — Final round (Diamond Head Classic)

Jan. 2 — UC Santa Barbara

Jan. 4 — Cal Poly

Jan. 9 — At UC Riverside

Jan. 11 — At Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 16 — Cal State Northridge

Jan. 18 — Cal State Bakersfield

Jan. 23 — At UC Davis

Jan. 25 — At UC Irvine

Jan. 30 — UC San Diego

Feb. 1 — CSU Fullerton

Feb. 6 — At Cal Poly

Feb. 8 — At UC Santa Barbara

Feb. 13 — Long Beach State

Feb. 15 — UC Irvine

Feb. 22 — At UC San Diego

Feb. 27 — UC Riverside

March 1 — UC Davis

March 6 — At Cal State Bakersfield

March 8 — At Cal State Northridge

End regular season

March 12-15 — At Big West Championship tournament