Scoreboard – September 4, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

SOCCER

College women: exhibition,

Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: McKinley at Castle; Kalani at Kailua; Kaiser at Farrington; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Moanalua. JV at

5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow.

Anuenue at Kaimuki (White only at 5 p.m.).

THURSDAY

SOCCER

College men: Cal State Dominguez Hills vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii Fall

Challenge, Bemidji State (Minn.) vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m.; Hawaii Pacific vs. Saint Martin’s, 4 p.m.; Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. Matches at Vulcan Gymnasium.

ILH girls: Varsity II, University at Damien,

6 p.m. Varsity III, Christian Academy at

Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Kapolei; Waipahu at Radford; Leilehua at Pearl City. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Aiea at Waianae (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Waialua at Nanakuli

(JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

PIGEON RACING

Oahu Invitational Flyers

From Kahului, Maui to Oahu

Saturday

Top 5

MILES MPH

1. Stan George 97.368 41.90

2. Denis Mactagone 106.132 41.54

3. Ivan Endo 104.146 38.12

4. Troy Kamaka 98.846 36.82

5. Harold McShane 115.152 20.18

BULLETIN BOARD

HEAD COACHING VACANCY

Aiea High School is seeking Girls Football Head Coach

This position will be responsible for all

aspects of the Girls Football program

including fielding a coaching staff. Some duties include: teaching of Football

techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.

Email resume to david.lane@k12.hi.us

Accepting resumes until Sept 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

At Punahou

Varsity I

Punahou 11, Kamehameha 6

Goal scorers–PUN: Kodai Eskin 4,

Nicholas Davidson 3, Puna Blair 2,

Skyler Tjapkes 1, Aka Pietsch 1

KSK: Konnor Chang 2, Ka’eo Andrade 2, Akahai Hudgens 1, Sonny Recca 1

Varsity II

Punahou 8, Kamehameha 7

Goal scorers–PUN: Lochlain Keenan 3, Ryder Watson 2, Max Regala 1, Beck

Kilpatrick 1, Kainoa Bird 1. KSK: Blaise Lai 2, Lennox Quihano-Meehan 1, Kamakoa Kaluhiwa 1, Ammon Miyamoto 1, Teauva’a Rawlins-Crivello 1.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Tuesday

Varsity I

At Mid-Pacific

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-21,

25-23, 25-12.

Varsity II

At Le Jardin

Le Jardin def. Maryknoll 25-23, 23-25,

25-16, 25-22.

TENNIS

OIA Soft Tennis

Saturday

McKinley vs. Kalani

Girls: Kalani 3-0

Boys: Kalani 3-0

Roosevelt vs. Moanalua

Girls: Roosevelt 3-0

Boys: Roosevelt 3-0

Kaiser vs. Kailua

Girls: Kaiser: 3-0

Boys: Kaiser 3-0

Aiea vs. Kapolei

Girls: Aiea 2-1

Boys: 1-1

Aiea vs. Campbell

Girls: Campbell 2-1

Boys: Aiea 2-1

Kapolei vs. Campbell

Girls: 2-1 Kapolei

Boys: 2-1 Campbell

Leilehua vs. Pearl City

Girls: Leilehua: 2-1

Boys: Pearl City 2-1

Mililani vs. Leilehua

Girls: Mililani 3-0

Boys: Mililani 2-1

Mililani vs. Pearl City

Girls: Mililani 3-0

Boys: Mililani 3-0

Waialua vs. Waipahu

Girls: 1-1

Boys: Waipahu 3-0