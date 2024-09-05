Letter: In Gaza, once-oppressed Jews become oppressors

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Jews suffered greatly under the Nazis. They were beaten, tortured and denied their homes and lives. The world — with the exception of Holocaust deniers — knows this. So why would Jews today treat Palestinians as they, the Jews, were treated? Call them vermin? Steal their homes and treasures? Take their very lives?

Because, as the celebrated philosopher Paulo Freire explained, the oppressed become the oppressor.

Wendy Pollitt

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter