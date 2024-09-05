Letter: Navy can’t be trusted to account for water woes

The immediate response of the Navy to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s recent announcement of contamination of their Aiea wells was the same old same old. The Navy quickly denied any responsibility, saying its measurements do not corroborate those of the BWS. Of course, the Navy made the claims without showing its measurements and results.

That’s the same response when the BWS first discovered contamination of its Halawa wells and those dependent on the Navy water system told the Navy their drinking water was polluted and their health severely impacted.

Navy officials asked all of us to trust them. How can we trust them when they continue to deny, deny, deny until the Environmental Protection Agency steps in and starts investigating?

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

