Letter: Rail’s final destination should be UH, not mall

Ewa resident and daily Skyline rider Rosa Gomes exits the Aloha Stadium rail station with her hybrid electric bicycle on June 27.

During the summer, when school — particularly the University of Hawaii at Manoa — is out, traffic is pretty tolerable in the mornings. But as soon as UH is back in session, traffic becomes untenable again. That’s why UH was envisioned as one of the rail’s original destinations.

Well, someone decided it was better for the rail to go to Ala Moana Shopping Center. What? Who wants to go to Ala Moana at 6:30 in the morning? Obviously, the politicians are more concerned with retailers than traffic.

Lee Muller

Aiea

