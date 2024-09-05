Letter: Mike and Tulsi Gabbard chafe isle Democrats

You can’t really blame the group of prominent Hawaii Democrats, including Amy Agbayani and Ann Kobayashi, who endorsed Tulsi Gabbard back in 2012. Gabbard claimed that she was a changed person from the child who appeared in an anti-gay marriage commercial created by her father’s organization, Stop Promoting Homosexuality America, wherein marriage equality was equated with wedding a dog. But please don’t blame those Democrats. Tulsi Gabbard was simply lying, and it is no surprise that she has now allied herself with the master of lies, Donald Trump.

But what about Tulsi’s father, state Sen. Mike Gabbard? He apologized for, but never directly renounced, those despicable commercials. Why was Mike Gabbard welcomed into the Democratic Party when he decided he didn’t want to be a Republican anymore? They knew what they were getting. Them you can blame.

Kevin O’Leary

Kalihi Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter