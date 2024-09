Scoreboard – September 5, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

SOCCER

College men: Cal State Dominguez Hills vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii Fall

Challenge, Bemidji State (Minn.) vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m.; Hawaii Pacific vs. Saint Martin’s, 4 p.m.; Cal Poly Humboldt vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. Matches at Vulcan Gymnasium.

ILH girls: Varsity II, University at Damien,

6 p.m. Varsity III, Christian Academy at

Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Kapolei; Waipahu at Radford; Leilehua at Pearl City. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Aiea at Waianae (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Waialua at Nanakuli

(JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.;

Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 4 p.m. at

Farrington; Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha,

7 p.m. at Farrington.

OIA Division I: Waianae at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Roosevelt,

7 p.m.; Castle at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at

Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III, Hanalani at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Le Jardin at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Wednesday

Junior varsity, Div. I

At Punahou

Punahou-B def. ‘Iolani 25-22, 25-13.

Punahou-G def. Hawaii Baptist 25-16,

25-15.

Junior varsity, Div. II

At ‘Iolani

‘Iolani def. Sacred Hearts 25-11, 25-13

At Le Jardin

Le Jardin def. Maryknoll 25-8 25-10.

Tuesday

Varsity I

At ‘Iolani

Iolani def. Punahou 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20.

Varsity III

At St. Andrew’s

Island Pacific def. St. Andrew’s 21-25,

21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-5.

At Assets

Hawaiian Mission def. Assets 25-6, 26-24, 25-10.

BIIF GIRLS

Tuesday

At Kamehameha-Hawaii

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Ka `Umeke Ka‘eo PCS 25-9, 25-6, 25-22.

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Christian Liberty Academy 25-8, 25-5, 25-4.

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Tuesday

At ‘Iolani

Varsity I

Mid-Pacific 11, ‘Iolani 12, 2OT

Goal Scorer(s): MPI: Rylind Butler 7,

Kainoa Joseph 2, Milo Kiyabu, Finley

Razee. IOL: Linus Lum 5, Mateo Camp 3, Nigel Palalay 3, Malu Peloso.

Varsity II

Mid-Pacific II 3, Iolani II 0

Goal Scorer(s): MPI2: Logan Tom, Max Mackie, Treyden Tesoro.