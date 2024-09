University of Hawaii quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele threw a pass at practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Aug. 13.

On Wednesday, the University of Hawaii football team practiced for the first time since Saturday’s 16-13 loss to UCLA.

With a bye this weekend, several starters, including quarterback Brayden Schager, were held out of drills to continue healing from ailments. Head coach Timmy Chang expects Schager to be ready for the Sept. 14 road game against Sam Houston.

Quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele, a second-year freshman, took the first-team reps during the 2-hour practice at the Ching Complex.

“It’s been a good experience,” Sagapolutele said. “It motivates me to keep on pushing and working harder. Even though I’m the No. 2, I have to prepare like I’m the No. 1 because my name can be called at any given time. I have to be ready and stay ready.”

Sagapolutele has continued the progress from when he first was asked to play quarterback in a flag-football league when he was 8.

“Before that, I was playing any position,” he said. “They asked me throw, and I threw. That’s how it started.”

Later, he played for the Ewa Beach Sabers, a youth program run by Galu Tagovailoa. Sagapolutele said Tagovailoa’s son, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, taught him how to grip a football. The elder Tagovailoa taught the foot work, technique and reads.

“That kid worked hard,” Galu Tagovailoa said. “Not too many kids wanted to do footwork and constantly go over throwing techniques. John was different. No matter how the work was, he always had a smile on his face. The kid always put in the work. The work comes from how the parents raised the kid. Being tough on commitment. Being tough on finishing what you start.”

At Punahou School, Sagapolutele learned the quarterback’s rhythm — the bouncing movements before throws — from Cayman Shutter, a former UH quarterback. Shutter was the pass-game coordinator when Sagapolutele attended Punahou. The Buffanblu ran a scaled-down version of the Rainbow Warriors’ four-wide offense.

“He was able to teach us a few techniques and routes,” Sagapolutele said of Shutter.

Sagapolutele said it was an easy decision to commit to UH the summer ahead of his senior year at Punahou.

“Coach Timmy (Chang) made me feel welcome here,” Sagapolutele said. “When I took my visit, I was really happy. It was a great experience to be around the coaches to see what it’s like, how I’ll be spending my next four years. I saw that here in Hawaii. It was great for my family. They were happy for me to stay home so they could see me play.”

After redshirting in 2023, 6-foot-1 Sagapolutele gained 7 pounds and now weighs 215. He can back squat 405 pounds.

“I’m so happy for him,” Tagovailoa said. “John’s doing good things. He can be a special player for UH. He’s got the skills for it. He’s come a long way, but he’s also put in a lot of work to his craft.”