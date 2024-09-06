Letter: Century-old conservative mantra makes comeback

Friday, September 6, 2024
79°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
My review of the Heritage Foundation and some related material (Project 2025, JD Vance and the 2017 report) reminded me of a 100-year-old story told to me by my father.
In the mid-1920s, my father worked for a wealthy businessman who owned a manufacturing company located in central New York state. As a private chauffeur, he was privy to some of the labor-related beliefs held by local businessmen at the time. One of those beliefs was “keep them hungry, keep them working.”
One hundred years later, one particular conservative position — hunger as a great motivation for Americans to find work — reminded me of my father’s old story about employers and workers. I know, I should not be surprised. Nevertheless, I find the similarity in conservative attitudes regarding labor between the 1920s and the 2020s both striking and disturbing.
Dan Anderson
Kaimuki
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter