Letter: Century-old conservative mantra makes comeback

My review of the Heritage Foundation and some related material (Project 2025, JD Vance and the 2017 report) reminded me of a 100-year-old story told to me by my father.

In the mid-1920s, my father worked for a wealthy businessman who owned a manufacturing company located in central New York state. As a private chauffeur, he was privy to some of the labor-related beliefs held by local businessmen at the time. One of those beliefs was “keep them hungry, keep them working.”

One hundred years later, one particular conservative position — hunger as a great motivation for Americans to find work — reminded me of my father’s old story about employers and workers. I know, I should not be surprised. Nevertheless, I find the similarity in conservative attitudes regarding labor between the 1920s and the 2020s both striking and disturbing.

Dan Anderson

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter