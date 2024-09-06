Letter: Claims of socialist Dems lack necessary evidence

Several recent letters allege that Democrats have adopted socialist/communist propaganda. None of the letters have provided a single example.

This situation smacks of another big lie from what used to be the Republican Party — that Social Security and welfare program are problematic. Donald Trump’s party plank openly supports Social Security, but welfare programs that provide aid to places such as Lahaina or breakfasts to needy schoolchildren would likely be repealed if he becomes president.

There is enough mud to cover the inconsistencies of any political party, but let’s be intellectually honest enough to require some evidence before slinging assertions. It’s enough to think that the guy who has stated he wants to be a dictator and return to a spoils system for government employment just might be somewhat of an autocratic fascist.

Edward Benedict Hanel, Jr.

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter