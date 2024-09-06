Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, September 6, 2024 79° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Remembering solemn words that closed WWII

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2023 First morning light glints off the USS Missouri in Pearl Harbor moments before sunrise.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2023

First morning light glints off the USS Missouri in Pearl Harbor moments before sunrise.