Off the news: Hikers beware of Kauai norovirus outbreak

A norovirus outbreak has plagued hikers on Kauai’s hot, rugged Kalalau Trail, with 24 people reporting “acute gastrointestinal illness” while on the trail, which has no running water, since Aug. 14.

Kauai County firefighters received multiple calls for rescue at Kalalau over the weekend, and on Sunday, one woman was airlifted out, prompting the state Department of Health to recommend closing the trail for seven days. Officials did so on Wednesday, with access closed beyond Hanakapaiai.