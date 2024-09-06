Off the news: Skyline extends hours for Megabon event

Heading out to Saturday’s Megabon event at Aloha Stadium? If so, residents west of the stadium should know that Skyline will be extending its hours until 10 p.m., so it’ll be a good opportunity to ride the rail and not hassle with limited parking at the venue. The huge bon-dance event, from 4 to 9 p.m., is expected to draw more than 15,000.

For info, see www.megabonhawaii.com — and if riding the rail, click on the “Parking & Transportation” link for details.