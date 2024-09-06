On the Move: Mark Agaran and Vincent Au

Friday, September 6, 2024
>> Honolulu architecture firm AHL has promoted senior job captain Mark Agaran to associate and architect Vincent Au to associate. Agaran specializes in the airport, transportation and health care sectors. Au specializes in complex luxury high-rise residential projects and is a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Architecture.
