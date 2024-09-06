Rainbow Wahine soccer drops first match on road trip

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team fell to Seattle University 3-1 on Thursday to start their three-match road trip in the Pacific Northwest.

The Rainbow Wahine scored first with a goal from Jacey Jicha, for the first time in her career, in the 19th minute. The Redhawks came back, however, with a pair of goals to take the halftime lead. Taylor Marks tied it up in the 24th minute before Maria Gaudilitz gave Seattle the lead with a corner kick in the 40th minute.

The Rainbow Wahine will continue their road trip with a match at Eastern Washington on Sunday at 10 a.m.

UH alum Atwell signs deal with Mercury

Former Rainbow Wahine basketball player Amy Atwell signed a seven-day contract with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

Atwell, who won a bronze medal with Australia at this summer’s Paris Olympics, scored two points in four minutes off the bench in Thursday’s 90-77 loss to the Washington Mystics.

Atwell was in the Mercury’s training camp but was waived before the start of the WNBA season in May.

Atwell completed her Hawaii career in 2022 with Big West Player of the Year honors and led the team to the NCAA Tournament. She was picked 27th in that year’s WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

UH Hilo women win by reverse sweep

The University of Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team took down Bemidji State in a five-set thriller, 18-25, 28-30, 25-17, 25-16, 15-11, to open the Hawaii Fall Challenge, hosted by the Vulcans.

Taylor Tullo led Hilo with 16 kills, followed by Samara Cruz’s 13 and Chase Koepke’s 10. The Beavers outblocked the Vulcans 8-4, but UHH outserved Bemidji State, recording nine aces.

The tournament will continue today and tomorrow with matches also featuring Hawaii Pacific.